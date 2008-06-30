Types of Nasal Inflammation

Stockbyte/Thinkstock
You may have more than one type of nasal inflammation. For instance, you could have nasal allergies complicated by a nonallergic nasal inflammation, nasal polyps, or a nose deformity such as a deviated septum. Only your doctor can accurately diagnose whether allergies or something else is causing your nasal symptoms. However, the chart below can help:
|Type
|Triggers/Causes
|Symptoms
|Duration
|Allergic
|Seasonal
|Pollen, some molds
|Runny nose, congestion, sneezing, watery, itchy eyes, postnasal drip
|Seasonal (spring, summer, fall, winter) in most climates
|Perennial (year-round)
|Dust mites, cockroaches, pet dander, mold spores
|Runny nose, congestion, sneezing. postnasal drip, watery, itchy eyes
|All year as long as allergens are present
|Nonallergic
|Irritant (vasomotor)
|Fumes, perfumes, cleaning products, cigarette smoke, weather, stress, some types of medications, sometimes unknown
|Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching
|All year whenever irritants are present
|Eosinophilic
|Blood cell reaction, changes in the environment
|Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching
|As long as substance causing symptoms present
|Neutrophilic
|Blood cell reaction, sinus infections, other infections
|Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching
|As long as infection present
|Structural
|Deformity, damage to nose
|Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching
|As long as deformity or injury present
|Hormonal
|Pregnancy or hypothyroidism
|Runny nose and more congestion than other forms of nasal inflammation
|Second month to term for pregnancy-related, or until thyroid condition is treated
|Infectious (cold/flu)
|Cold/flu viruses
|Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching, fever, muscle aches
|7 to 10 days
