Types of Nasal Inflammation

You may have more than one type of nasal inflammation. For instance, you could have nasal allergies complicated by a nonallergic nasal inflammation, nasal polyps, or a nose deformity such as a deviated septum. Only your doctor can accurately diagnose whether allergies or something else is causing your nasal symptoms. However, the chart below can help:

Type Triggers/Causes Symptoms Duration Allergic





Seasonal Pollen, some molds Runny nose, congestion, sneezing, watery, itchy eyes, postnasal drip Seasonal (spring, summer, fall, winter) in most climates Perennial (year-round) Dust mites, cockroaches, pet dander, mold spores Runny nose, congestion, sneezing. postnasal drip, watery, itchy eyes All year as long as allergens are present Nonallergic





Irritant (vasomotor) Fumes, perfumes, cleaning products, cigarette smoke, weather, stress, some types of medications, sometimes unknown Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching All year whenever irritants are present Eosinophilic Blood cell reaction, changes in the environment Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching As long as substance causing symptoms present Neutrophilic Blood cell reaction, sinus infections, other infections Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching As long as infection present Structural Deformity, damage to nose Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching As long as deformity or injury present Hormonal Pregnancy or hypothyroidism Runny nose and more congestion than other forms of nasal inflammation Second month to term for pregnancy-related, or until thyroid condition is treated Infectious (cold/flu) Cold/flu viruses Runny nose, congestion, less sneezing and itching, fever, muscle aches 7 to 10 days