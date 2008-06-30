Allergy Prevalence

Allergies and Allergic Reactions are Common

Despite how you may feel, you're not the only one suffering from the runny or stuffy nose and dry, red eyes of nasal allergies. An estimated 20% of the US population has allergic rhinitis, and the number is rising [Source: Sheikh]. Allergic rhinitis is responsible for over 16 million visits to the doctor each year, and a total of 2 million school days are missed each year due to nasal allergy symptoms in children [Source: AAAAI]. Allergies are one of the most common chronic illnesses in the United States.

The Effects of Allergies

The bothersome symptoms of nasal allergies can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. They can interfere with your ability to do such everyday activities as cleaning house, going to work or school, visiting friends, and participating in sports or other recreational activities. Nasal allergies can interrupt your sleep, leaving you tired and unable to concentrate and causing a poor performance on the job or at school. In fact, some studies show that 8 out of every 10 people with nasal allergies have sleep problems. Even though nasal allergy symptoms can be quite bothersome, many people who have them think they're normal. They don't recognize the symptoms because:

symptoms tend to develop slowly over time

symptoms are present most of the time or chronic, so they seem to be normal

other people in the family have the same symptoms