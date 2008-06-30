For some people, nasal allergy symptoms are mild. For others, they're severe. Anyone who has nasal allergies knows these common symptoms well:

Sneezing. The nasal mucosa membrane protects the inside of your nose against invasion by foreign substances. When something irritates this membrane, you sneeze. The sneeze is an attempt to expel whatever is causing the irritation.

Runny or stuffy nose. During an allergic response, chemicals are released that cause the vessels and glands in the area of your nose to become leaky. This releases mucus. These same chemicals cause the nose's blood vessels to enlarge. This leads to congestion.

Inflamed nostrils

Itching eyes, nose, and throat. Histamines and other inflammatory chemicals released during an allergic response act on the mucous surfaces of these areas, causing them to itch.

Allergic shiners. Dark circles under the eyes are a result of increased nasal congestion.

The "allergic salute." This is the upward motion children with nasal allergies often make. They rub their nose with the palm of their hand to ease their persistent itching nose. Some children "salute" so often it creates a crease mark across the bridge of their nose.

Watery eyes and swollen, red-rimmed eyelids. Called allergic conjunctivitis, this condition develops in as many as 3 or 4 out of every 10 people with seasonal allergies. They develop swelling, watering, and itching when allergens touch the membranes in and around their eyes.

Some people with nasal allergies also report the following allergy symptoms:

nasal voice

noisy breathing

snoring

chronic tiredness or fatigue

itchy skin

dry throat

wheezing

poor appetite

nausea

frequent headaches

difficulty tasting, hearing, and smelling

frequent nosebleeds

frequent sinus infections

frequent cough

If you have any of these symptoms, talk with your doctor. See the next page for more information about allergies and allergy treatments.