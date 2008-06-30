Anaphylactic Reactions: The Most Severe Type of Allergic Reaction

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction and medical emergency involving the entire body. It requires immediate medical help. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness, and even death if not treated promptly and properly.

How Anaphylactic Reactions Occur

An anaphylactic reaction is triggered the same way other, less severe allergic reactions are. The immune system overreacts to otherwise harmless substances. When this allergic reaction is severe, as in anaphylaxis, it affects the entire body. The skin, respiratory system, heart and lungs, eyes, uterus, and bladder may be involved. This whole-body allergic reaction may cause:

nausea

vomiting

abdominal cramps

hives

swelling of the lips

diarrhea

itchy skin

anxiety

headache

joint swelling

coughing, sneezing, wheezing

shortness of breath

itchy mouth and throat

nasal congestion

hoarseness

warmth and flushing

widespread, intense skin redness

uterine cramping

itchy, watery, swollen eyes

chest pain and tightness

difficulty breathing

low blood pressure

shock, loss of consciousness, and even death

If you have any of these symptoms after allergy testing or after exposure to an allergen, call 911 immediately.

If you think you've had an anaphylactic reaction, see an allergy specialist for follow-up evaluation and treatment. The allergy specialist can prescribe a medication called an epinephrine shot to carry with you and use if you begin to experience this severe form of allergic reaction in the future.