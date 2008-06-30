Avoid Allergy Triggers

Once you have a good idea of what your allergy triggers are, you can develop strategies to avoid them. The list below contains some items that could be causing your allergy symptoms. You'll learn how to avoid them. Some of these tips may seem difficult or time-consuming, but they should help you breathe better, enable you to take fewer allergy medications, and reward you with fewer allergy symptoms.

Advertisement

Lots More Information

Related Articles

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Written by Karen Serrano, MD Emergency Medicine resident at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Reviewed by Lisa V. Suffian, MD

Instructor of Clinical Pediatrics in the Division of Allergy and Pulmonary Medicine at Saint Louis Children's Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine

Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Saint Louis University

Board certified in Allergy and Immunology

Last updated June 2008

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...