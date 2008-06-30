Avoid Allergy Triggers

Once you have a good idea of what your allergy triggers are, you can develop strategies to avoid them. The list below contains some items that could be causing your allergy symptoms. You'll learn how to avoid them. Some of these tips may seem difficult or time-consuming, but they should help you breathe better, enable you to take fewer allergy medications, and reward you with fewer allergy symptoms.
- animal dander
- cockroaches
- dust and dust mites
- food
- molds
- pollens
- workplace allergens
- allergens when traveling
- allergens during the holidays
