Keeping Track of Allergies

For the most effective allergy treatment, it helps to keep track of two things: 1) the allergy medications you take and their impact; and 2) your allergy symptoms.

Keep Track of Allergy Medicines

Put any additional information your doctor tells you in a notebook so you can find it when you need it. Then use a personal diary to record the allergy medications you take, when you take them, any side effects you have with them, and how effectively they prevent or ease your allergy symptoms. Use that information to talk with your doctor about whether or not you need to change your allergy medications.

Advertisement

Keep Track of Allergy Symptoms

Tracking your allergy symptoms has these benefits.

It shows how your allergy treatment is working.

It shows how well you are avoiding allergy triggers.

It allows you to see if you're taking your allergy medications the way you're supposed to.

It helps you talk with your healthcare team about changing allergy medications when necessary.

It gives you the information you need to talk with your doctor about treatment options for allergies.