When To See a Doctor For Your Allergies

You Should See A Doctor For Your Allergies If:

your allergy symptoms occur at the same time every year or seem to last year-round

your allergy symptoms last only as long as you are exposed to a particular substance

your allergy symptoms occur only when you are at work or school

you have any respiratory illness that lasts longer than a week or two

You need emergency help at once if you have any of the following symptoms after being exposed to a substance you might be allergic to:

wheezing or difficulty breathing

swelling of the lips, tongue, or mouth

chest pain and tightness

shock or sudden loss of consciousness

hives , itchy skin, or joint swelling

widespread, intense skin redness

nausea, vomiting, or abdominal cramps

It Is Important To Get Treatment For Your Allergies

Waiting for your allergies to go away probably won't help. Most allergies get worse rather than better without proper diagnosis and treatment, and treatment for allergies can help you feel better.

Some people avoid treating allergies. One reason is they fear medication will make them sleepy. Your doctor, though, can recommend prescription medications that can help control your allergy symptoms without making you sleepy. Another option is allergy shots, called immunotherapy. These shots can be effective for 9 out of every 10 people with seasonal allergies and for 70% to 80% of those who have year-round, or perennial, allergies.

While uncomplicated nasal allergies aren't life-threatening, they can make you miserable and affect many aspects of your life. For people who have asthma, nasal allergies sometimes trigger other, more serious complications, such as asthma attacks. There is also some association between nasal allergies and nasal polyps.

Distinguishing Allergies From Other Illnesses

Like many people, you may find it difficult to tell whether your symptoms are caused by allergies or a cold.

You also need to remember that your runny or stuffy nose and other symptoms may not be caused by an allergy or even a cold at all. A number of other factors, such as irritants, infections, injuries, or deformities of the nose, can cause symptoms similar to allergies. Knowing what's causing your symptoms is important since treatment differs for different conditions. The right diagnosis and early treatment of your allergies can also help prevent potentially serious complications of allergies from developing. These include nasal polyps, ear infections, sinusitis, and asthma.