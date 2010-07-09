Which allergy test is right for me?

Together, you and your doctor will determine which type of allergy testing is best for you. Some of the pros and cons of each type are:

Skin Testing (Scratch/Intradermal)

Pros

Immediate results

Sensitive

Inexpensive

Cons

Multiple skin pricks/punctures

Some medications can affect results

Rare risk of possible life-threatening reaction (anaphylactic shock)

Can't be used for people who have widespread skin problems or are taking certain medications

Blood Testing (RAST)

Pros

No risk of anaphylactic reaction

Good for children and people who have skin problems or who are taking some medications

One needle stick to draw blood

Cons

Delayed results

More expensive

Requires needle stick

Challenge Tests

Pros

Immediate results

Can be used when food or drugs that are possible allergens are needed

Cons

Risk of possible life-threatening reaction (anaphylactic shock)

Expensive