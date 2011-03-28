How do you find out about gluten allergies?

Allergies to gluten are relatively common, and studies show that both children and adults are affected by this condition. Children diagnosed with gluten allergies may grow out of this condition over time; however, this is less likely among people who develop gluten allergies as adults. Celiac disease, one of the more severe and common gluten allergies, is said to affect one in every 100 people, with an increased risk for those who have a family member diagnosed with the disease.

Over 250 symptoms can manifest as a result of a gluten allergy. Gluten allergy symptoms, and the severity and frequency of these symptoms, can range dramatically in different people. Diagnosing this allergy can be difficult and it's often missed. Some people suffer for many years from gluten allergies before a diagnosis is made. Untreated celiac disease is the forerunner to a myriad of other health problems, including bone degeneration, anemia, and even some cancers. Gluten, one of the proteins found in wheat, barley, rye, and oats, is present in a range of foods we consume. Besides baked breads, cakes, and cookies, it is also present in pastas, processed meats and numerous other products. If you believe you may suffer from an intolerance or allergy to gluten, the best approach is to arm yourself with information.

A lot of information on the Internet details the symptoms of gluten allergies, and different people's experiences prior to and after the diagnosis of their allergies. There are also many forums on this topic, and you can find helpful information from people with diagnosed gluten allergies, as well as from medical and alternative health professionals. Blood tests and a biopsy of the small intestine can confirm a diagnosis of an allergy to gluten and celiac disease; but, you will need to speak with your doctor to arrange these. All the information available about this condition agrees on one method of treatment: the life-long elimination of gluten from your diet.