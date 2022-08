Limiting Allergies When Traveling

Food on airplanes and trains come from vendors, so it's unlikely anyone can tell you exactly what's in the food. If you have food allergies, carry your own food. Also, ask what's in the food you order or buy because it may contain hidden allergens such as nuts. If you have ever had a severe or anaphylactic reaction to certain foods, talk with your doctor about getting a prescription for an injectable type of epinephrine to take with you.

Arrange to continue your allergy shots if you're traveling for extended periods. Whenever possible, it's best to be at maintenance levels with your allergen extracts before traveling. Shots should be administered by a qualified medical person who has experience handling severe reactions. Make sure you wait with the healthcare provider for at least 30 minutes after the injection, and make sure that injectable epinephrine is available in case of a severe reaction. If you're traveling internationally, be sure that your allergen extracts are clearly marked with your name and the name of the extract. Keep extracts refrigerated.