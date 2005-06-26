Mold, Mildew and Fungi Allergens

Mold, mildew, and fungi can grow both indoors and outdoors. They are most often present in moist, dark places (bathroom, basement, leaves, mulch, and curtains). You do not have to touch them to cause symptoms because they reproduce by sending tiny spores into the air. Inhaling the spores can cause allergy symptoms.

You and your doctor can decide which avoidance measures are best for you. Some measures to decrease your exposure to mold, mildew, and fungi are listed below. Discuss these with your doctor.

Keep bathrooms, kitchens and basements well ventilated.

Check your home for water damage and promptly repair leaking pipes and replace molded carpet.

Keep the humidity in your home between 0-50 percent. Monitor the humidity levels in your home with a humidity level gauge.

Use a dehumidifier in damp areas in the house. Clean the unit weekly, since mold and mildew can grow in the water that the dehumidifier collects.

Check the refrigerator for mold, mildew and growth. Throw out spoiled food and check for pooled water. Many older refrigerators have a drawer under the refrigerator to collect water. Clean this weekly.

If your refrigerator is self-defrosting, empty the water pans weekly and clean with mold preventing solution.

Use a mold preventing solution when cleaning in the bathroom.

Vent the clothes dryer outdoors.

Have someone remove leaves, clippings and compost from around the house.

Avoid raking leaves or gardening. Mold growth is common in these areas. Wear a mask when working in the yard.

Keep indoor plants out of the bedroom. Consider replacing indoor plants with artificial plants.

If using a humidifier, clean it daily with one part bleach to nine parts water.

Don't leave damp or wet clothing in a clothes hamper.

Discard moldy belongings (e.g. old furniture and books).

Dry clothing and shoes thoroughly prior to storing.

Mold can also be found circulating at high levels outdoors during certain times of the year. Limit your outdoor exposure during these times and use an air-conditioner. The air conditioner acts as a filter to the outside air.

