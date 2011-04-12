What are some signs of mold allergies in children?

Mold allergies affect children and adults in the same manner because their bodies react in the same mistaken way. When mold spores get into your allergic child's body, his immune system overreacts. It thinks your kid is being invaded and responds by releasing an antibody called immunoglobulin E, which then triggers a slew of chemicals. One of these chemicals, histamine, is the one responsible for the unpleasant allergic symptoms that signal a mold allergy.

These symptoms, which are often referred to as hay fever, include sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, a runny nose, coughing, congestion and an itchy nose or throat. The symptoms typically set in as soon as your child is exposed to mold, although they can take a little longer to appear. The symptoms last as long as your kid is around the mold. In some children, the symptoms of a mold allergy progress into an asthma attack. These symptoms on their own don't necessarily mean your child is allergic to mold, but they're a step toward diagnosis.

Advertisement

Another sign of mold allergies in children has to do with when your child has the allergy-like symptoms. Typically, mold releases its spores in the hot summer months, so if the symptoms pick up in July and August, it's another clue that mold allergies might be involved. However, since mold can grow indoors as well as outdoors, year-round symptoms are also possible. Indoor mold tends to congregate in the basement, bathroom and kitchen, so if the symptoms seem worse in these rooms, it's another sign that mold might be the culprit. While kids who are going to develop mold allergies typically develop them by the time they're 10, such allergies can develop later in life, too.