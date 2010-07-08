Tips for Reducing Mold

Cleaning your house regularly and properly can help reduce mold.

Dust-proof your environment. Since mold spores can become part of house dust, follow the strategies outlined in Dust-Proofing Your Environment.

Clean with a commercial antimold product. Choose a product containing a mixture of bleach and detergent or make your own antimold cleaner. Mix 1 tablespoon chlorine bleach and 1 quart of water.

Clean carefully, especially in areas where mold is likely to grow, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements.

Empty refrigerator drip pans and thoroughly clean them with a commercial antimold product.

Keep garbage cans and trash compactors clean and free of mildew.

Store things carefully. Don't store newspaper, clothes, and other items in damp areas because they can become moldy. Store only completely clean and dry clothing and shoes. Even small amounts of grime can stimulate mold growth.