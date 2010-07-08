Know Your Pollen Trigger Season

When Is the pollen season where you live? Plants produce pollen at about the same time every year. When pollination starts - and when the misery begins for you since you are sensitive to pollens - depends on where you live. Knowing which pollens are allergens for you and when your peak pollen season occurs can help you avoid or limit your exposure to your allergens.

The pollen season can last from January through October. Generally, the further north you live, the later in the spring it starts. In southern states, the pollen season can begin as early as January.

Trees pollinate first, usually in late January or February through May. Grasses pollinate next, beginning in May and continuing through mid-July. Weeds begin to pollinate in the late summer and continue through fall.