Would spring allergies make your eyes hurt?

Some people have an overreaction to seasonal allergens, and the symptoms can affect them with varying degrees of severity. In the spring, allergens in the air such as pollen or grass can cause annoying symptoms that require treatment. The body's reaction to these allergens is also called hay fever, and some of the symptoms are similar to those of the flu.

Spring allergies in April and May are mostly caused by high pollen counts in the air from trees, grass and weeds. Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose and itching. Antihistamines and decongestants are prescribed to relieve the symptoms, but some may cause side effects or cause dependency. Various nasal sprays help reduce the histamine reaction to allergens as well. Some of these are available without a doctor's prescription, but you should consult your doctor if you have other medical conditions or if the symptoms are severe.

Eye allergies may occur alone, or together with other allergy reactions. Allergens in the air can trigger eye irritations, such as watery eyes, redness, swelling and itching. The allergens that cause hay fever are the most common, and the higher the pollen count outdoors, the more severe the reaction may be. Spring allergies may cause an inflammatory condition called allergic conjunctivitis. The swelling may cause eye pain. In addition to over-the-counter medications and soothing eye drops, prescription eye drops may be needed to stop the release of histamines in the eye that cause the reaction. If you experience eye pain together with eye redness, you should see a doctor. This may be caused by dry eyes, a symptom associated with seasonal allergies, or a more serious condition that requires immediate treatment.