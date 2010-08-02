COX-2 inhibitors are a new generation of NSAIDs that are highly effective in reducing joint pain and inflammation as well as the joint stiffness associated with osteoarthritis. They cause fewer side effects involving the stomach than regular NSAIDs. For this reason, doctors often prescribe them for patients who are sensitive to regular NSAIDs. COX-2 inhibitors are available in tablets and liquids.

How COX-2 Inhibitors Work

COX-2 inhibitors block an enzyme in your body that produces prostaglandins. These are natural substances in the body that cause pain and inflammation. By blocking prostaglandin production, COX-2 inhibitors reduce pain and inflammation. Unlike regular NSAIDs, COX-2 inhibitors block less of the prostaglandin that protects the stomach lining, so they cause less stomach irritation and side effects. For this reason, COX-2 inhibitors are described as selective prostaglandin blockers.

Possible Side Effects of COX-2 Inhibitors

Some people may experience the same side effects with either regular NSAIDs or COX-2 inhibitors.

Bothersome Side Effects

stomach pain

back pain

diarrhea

deafness

headache

heartburn

stuffy or runny nose

nausea

rashes

sleeplessness

More Serious Side Effects

high blood pressure

migraine headaches

stomach pain with bleeding

swelling in feet or ankles

Possible Drug Interactions with COX-2 Inhibitors

Some of the drug interactions listed for NSAIDs are also possible with COX-2 inhibitors. Tell your doctor about all other drugs you are taking. It's even a good idea to let your doctor see your other prescription containers. Not all drugs in the categories listed below will react with COX-2 inhibitors - your doctor is the best judge. Always check with your doctor to be sure.

Drugs to Avoid With COX-2 Inhibitors

ACE inhibitors

Fluconazole

Lithium

NSAIDs, including aspirin

Warfarin