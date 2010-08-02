Am I at risk for osteoarthritis?

Each statement below that applies to you increases your risk for osteoarthritis.

  • I am man aged 65 or older.
  • I am a woman older than age 55.
  • I had an injury to a joint.
  • I have a job or a hobby that requires me to use a single joint over and over again.
  • I have weak muscles.
  • I am overweight.

Do you think you are at risk for osteoarthritis? Are you having symptoms? If you answer yes to either but have not seen your doctor or received a diagnosis, keep clicking through the following articles.

