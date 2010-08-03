Tips for Cooking When You Have Arthritis

Set your plates on a rubber mat so that they're less likely to slip while you're eating.

Use utensils that have larger or thicker handles to make them easier to hold onto. Longer-handled utensils can also make gripping more pain free.

Place a rubber drink holder around your glass to prevent it from slipping when you're drinking. Use both hands to hold a cup, instead of grasping your fingers around the handle.

Use straws if lifting a glass to your mouth is too painful.

Hold plates and other flat items in the palm of your hand instead of grasping the edges with your fingers.