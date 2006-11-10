How to Adjust to Life With Arthritis

Over time we may take for granted the simple freedom to walk up a flight of stairs or open a jar. Once the aches and pains of arthritis begin to set in, the biggest adjustment for the patient is usually this loss movement. While it is easy to become despondent when diagnosed with any disease, a real treatment plan will also address helping the patient accept their diagnosis and move on to a rich and full life. In this article, we will give you some helpful advice that might make living with arthritis easier, including:
- Where to Find Arthritis Information People often say that knowledge is power and, when it comes to your arthritis care, the more you know the more you'll be able to take an active roll in your treatment plan. In this section, we will show you where to get the information you need about arthritis and how it is treated. Naturally, as with most medical conditions, you should get ball rolling by consulting with your doctor. We will tell you the types of questions you should ask and what research you should do before your visit.
- Depression and Arthritis It is normal to feel sad when you receive a difficult diagnosis about your health. With a disease like arthritis, the unpredictability and debilitating nature can also add to your anxiety. Unfortunately, this can also lead a patient to ignore their exercises and wellness care. On this page, we will give you some tips for fending off depression while you are battling arthritis. We will show the benefits of monitoring yourself, as well as the healing powers of talking about your feelings.
- Sexual Dysfunction and Arthritis There are many reasons why the symptoms of arthritis can interfere with sexual activity. Whether it is stiffness, pain, or just unwillingness due to exhaustion from battling the disease, there are myriad causes for sexual dysfunction in an arthritis patient. However, this does not mean that a return to a normal sex life is impossible. In this section, we will show you how to work with your partner to restore sexual intimacy after arthritis.
- Finding Arthritis Support Groups Support groups are an excellent way for individuals coping with the same problems to get together, exchange ideas and information, and, of course, offer each other moral support. For those people living with arthritis, it can be hard to make their friends and family understand exactly why the disease can be so draining and debilitating. On this page, we will show you how to find the right arthritis support group and how the Arthritis Foundation can be a great resource.
- Traveling and Arthritis Battling the aches and pains of arthritis can really sap your energy. As a result, the idea of traveling might seem like a luxury you have to abandon. But, with a little planning and patience, nothing could be further from the truth. While you might not be able to walk for days and days like you used to, travel can still be a rewarding experience. In this section, we will show you how to travel safely with arthritis.
This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.
