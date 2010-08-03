What should I do when arthritis symptoms get worse?

If your symptoms get worse, call your doctor or another member of your treatment team right away. Be prepared to discuss your symptoms, how they have worsened, and what, if anything, you have changed about your daily routine.

If your symptoms seem to be staying the same and aren't getting better, you need to stop and ask yourself a few questions.

Advertisement

Are you doing everything to follow your treatment plan?

Are you taking your medicine when you are supposed to?

Are you doing the exercises your physical therapist told you to do?

If you are doing those things and are still not getting better, tell your doctor or other members of your treatment team. If you are not doing them, ask your doctor for help. Doctors can work with you to adjust your treatment. Your doctor may change the dosage of the medicine you take. Or your doctor may give you a different medicine to try. It's also a good idea to tell your doctor about what other drugs you take. Sometimes a medication may not work well because of its interaction with another drug. You don't simply have to endure pain. It can be treated effectively, but you need to do your part.