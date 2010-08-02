When do arthritis symptoms occur?

With osteoarthritis, a joint that aches during or just after use can be the first sign of disease. It is common to be stiff in the morning and after other long periods of inactivity. Characteristically, this stiffness usually lasts 30 minutes or less. When osteoarthritis becomes severe, it may cause pain during rest or at night.

Where do symptoms occur?

Osteoarthritis usually occurs in a specific pattern and appears first on one side of the body. One common pattern is pain in one large joint, usually a knee or hip. Both sides of the body may eventually be affected. Or, more generalized osteoarthritis, involving 3 or more joints, may develop. Affected joints may include the knee, hip, big toe joint, or the end or middle finger joints. Symptoms most often occur in the:

fingers

knee

hip

spine

feet