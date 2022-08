Resources for Cancer Patients, Survivors, Caregivers, Friends & Families

Please visit the online homes of the following organizations for more information on patient resources including:

National advocacy initiatives

Community and grassroots activities

Patient and caregiver support groups

Background on specific cancer types

Information on the latest treatment options

Clinical trial information

The American Cancer Society: www.cancer.org

The American Lung Association: www.lungusa.org

Breastcancer.org: www.breastcancer.org

The Colon Cancer Alliance: www.ccalliance.org

Gilda's Club Worldwide: www.gildasclub.org

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: www.lls.org

The Lung Cancer Alliance: www.lungcanceralliance.org

The Oncology Nursing Society: www.ons.org