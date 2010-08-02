Am I doing all I can do to lower my blood pressure?

If you feel that you are already working hard to lower your blood pressure, you may not need to change a thing. But ask yourself these questions:
- Am I eating healthfully? Am I keeping track of the amount of salt in my diet?
- Is my weight at a healthy level?
- Am I a nonsmoker?
- Am I exercising a minimum of 30 minutes a day at least three times a week?
- Am I limiting my consumption of alcohol?
- Am I managing my stress successfully?
- Am I following my treatment plan and taking my medicine the way that I should?
- Are the members of my healthcare team pleased with how I am doing?
- Do I feel good about my health and how I am managing it?
If you cannot answer the majority of these questions with a yes, then you may not be doing everything you need to do to manage your blood pressure. This means that you need to begin the process of change.
