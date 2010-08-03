Could a medical condition cause my high blood pressure?

A number of medical problems can cause high blood pressure. If you have any of the following conditions and have been told that you have high blood pressure, talk with your doctor:

Kidney disease. This is the number one cause of secondary high blood pressure, especially in older people.

Sleep apnea. In this disorder there is a history of snoring and intermittent pauses in the breathing during sleep.

Pregnancy. This may cause temporary high blood pressure.

Cushing's syndrome. This is a disease that causes abnormalities in the hormones of the body.