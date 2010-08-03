Could my exercise habits or stress level cause high blood pressure?

Both emotional stress and exercise may cause a temporary rise in blood pressure. It's a common, but inaccurate, belief that high blood pressure is caused by nervousness. Practicing stress-relieving techniques may help to reduce blood pressure in the short term. However, research is still needed to determine what effect these techniques have on long-term blood pressure levels. There is evidence that getting regular exercise can help lower blood pressure. Even briskly walking for 30 minutes on most days of the week can lower your blood pressure.

