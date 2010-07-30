Should I see a doctor for my high blood pressure?

You need to get your blood pressure checked regularly so that you know if it is high. Untreated high blood pressure and the atherosclerosis that it can cause may do the following:

damage blood vessels

harm the heart

injure kidneys

damage eyes

cause stroke

interfere with sexual function and pleasure

contribute to mental deterioration

cause pregnancy problems

The body can withstand increased blood pressure for months or even years. However, over time, untreated high blood pressure can cause serious health problems. That's why you need to get your blood pressure checked regularly. It is best to have this done by a healthcare provider.

If you have never been diagnosed with high blood pressure, and you do not have any other serious medical conditions, the American Heart Association recommends that you have your blood pressure checked at least once every 2 years. This is especially important if you have risk factors for high blood pressure.

If you find out you have high blood pressure, you can take steps to treat it and avoid serious complications. Untreated high blood pressure can have many negative effects on your body, including stroke and other problems. If you have high blood pressure, it is essential that you see your doctor regularly so you can see how well your treatment is working.