What causes secondary high blood pressure?

When high blood pressure has a specific cause that can usually be treated or reversed, it is called secondary high blood pressure. A number of factors can cause this form of high blood pressure. They include certain medical conditions such as kidney disease, thyroid disease, and hormonal diseases. Certain drugs can also cause high blood pressure.

Keep reading to learn more about whether your blood pressure could be caused by one of these factors:

a medical condition

the prescription medicines you take

the over-the-counter medicines you take

your use of alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, or street drugs

your exercise habits or stress levels

the amount of salt that you eat