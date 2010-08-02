What if my medicine is not working?

You should expect your blood pressure to come within the range your doctor has recommended for you after 1 to 2 months. If it does not, your doctor may increase the dosage of your medicine. Unless you start to have problems with the medicine, your doctor may continue to increase your dosage at regular intervals until your blood pressure is controlled. If you reach the maximum dosage and your blood pressure still isn't under control, your doctor can do one of the following:

add a second kind of medicine, if you're tolerating the first one well

substitute a different type of medicine, if you're having adverse effects or no response to the first one

Your doctor may have chosen a diuretic as the first medicine of choice. If not, he or she is likely to add a diuretic as a second-step medicine. Diuretics can often enhance the effects of other medicines. Be patient. Your doctor will find the right combination of medicine that will control your blood pressure.