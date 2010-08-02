Health
What should I tell the doctor about blood pressure and my medical history?

By: Elizabeth Scherer

A complete medical history can help your doctor diagnose your condition, so be as thorough as possible when sharing yours. Be especially sure to tell your doctor if any of the following statements are true for you.

You must discuss the following with your doctor because they may affect your blood pressure:

  • whether you've had any high blood pressure readings in the past
  • any recent changes in your weight
  • whether you smoke now or used to smoke
  • how much table salt or high-sodium foods you consume each day
  • how many alcoholic beverages you drink each day
  • how much caffeine you consume each day
  • how much physical activity you get each week
  • any over-the-counter medicines and herbal products that you use
  • any street drugs or anabolic steroids that you have used
  • how your family situation may influence your blood pressure
  • your employment status

