What should I tell the doctor about blood pressure and my medical history?

A complete medical history can help your doctor diagnose your condition, so be as thorough as possible when sharing yours. Be especially sure to tell your doctor if any of the following statements are true for you.

You must discuss the following with your doctor because they may affect your blood pressure:

whether you've had any high blood pressure readings in the past

any recent changes in your weight

whether you smoke now or used to smoke

how much table salt or high-sodium foods you consume each day

how many alcoholic beverages you drink each day

how much caffeine you consume each day

how much physical activity you get each week

any over-the-counter medicines and herbal products that you use

any street drugs or anabolic steroids that you have used

how your family situation may influence your blood pressure

your employment status