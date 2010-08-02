What should I tell the doctor about blood pressure and my medical history?

A complete medical history can help your doctor diagnose your condition, so be as thorough as possible when sharing yours. Be especially sure to tell your doctor if any of the following statements are true for you.
- I have any of the medical conditions under Could a medical condition cause my high blood pressure?
- I take any of the medications listed under Could prescription medicines be raising my blood pressure?
- I take certain over the counter medicines.
- I drink alcohol or caffeine, smoke, or use any of the drugs listed under Could alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, or street drugs be raising my blood pressure?
You must discuss the following with your doctor because they may affect your blood pressure:
- whether you've had any high blood pressure readings in the past
- any recent changes in your weight
- whether you smoke now or used to smoke
- how much table salt or high-sodium foods you consume each day
- how many alcoholic beverages you drink each day
- how much caffeine you consume each day
- how much physical activity you get each week
- any over-the-counter medicines and herbal products that you use
- any street drugs or anabolic steroids that you have used
- how your family situation may influence your blood pressure
- your employment status
