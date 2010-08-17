How is high cholesterol treated?

Treating High CholesterolThe options. Your doctor may prescribe any combination of the following to treat your high cholesterol:

a healthy, low-fat diet and increased exercise plan

a weight-loss program

a plan to stop smoking

medicine to lower your cholesterol

The outcome. Effective treatment has the following results:

lowers the bad LDL levels

raises the good HDL levels

helps decrease the damage from plaque buildup in atherosclerosis

All of these work together to lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. Your doctor will need to check your cholesterol levels on a regular basis to see how well your treatment is working.

High cholesterol can have a serious impact on your body. It can even lead to heart attack and stroke. You shouldn't wait for something bad to happen. Get your cholesterol tested. If it's high, take action. Work with your doctor to lower your high cholesterol now - before it gets more serious. There are several treatment options. By following your treatment plan, you can rein in unhealthy cholesterol levels. This can help preserve the health of your heart and blood vessels.

The two treatments that doctors recommend first are steps you can take on your own. Sometimes these actions are enough to lower cholesterol levels.

Adopt more heart-healthy eating habits.

Exercise more.

You also need to work with our doctor if you smoke or if you are overweight. Quitting smoking will greatly reduce your risk of heart disease. Losing weight can help you control your cholesterol levels.

The next most common treatment is medicine. A number of medicines can have a good effect on cholesterol levels. If diet and exercise aren't enough in your case, your doctor can prescribe one or more of these. Taking medicine always goes hand in hand with healthy eating habits and exercise.

After your diagnosis, your first step is to learn more about each of your treatment options. Find out what effect each option can have and whether it might be right for you. In the following pages, you'll learn about the factors that your doctor may consider when creating your treatment plan. You'll also find out how you can do your part.