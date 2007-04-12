Unfortunately, there are no symptoms of high cholesterol. The only way to know if you have high cholesterol is to be tested. Testing is easy and fairly painless. Everyone over the age of 20 should have a cholesterol test.
Chest pain, dizziness, and/or shortness of breath are symptoms of coronary heart disease. High cholesterol can contribute to coronary heart disease.
Dr. Neil Stone is a professor of clinical medicine in cardiology at the Feinberg School of Medicine of Northwestern University and a practicing internist-cardiologist-lipidologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He also serves as the Medical Director of the Vascular Center for the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute. Dr. Stone was a member of the first and third National Cholesterol Education Program Adult Treatment Panels and a past chairman of the American Heart Association Nutrition Committee and Clinical Affairs Committee.
