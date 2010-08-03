What are the CHD risk factors I can control?

Taking some types of recreational drugs, including cocaine and anabolic steroids. Drug abuse puts you at high risk for stroke, heart attack, and blood vessel problems. If you use recreational drugs, talk with your doctor about getting help to quit immediately.
Drinking too much alcohol. Moderate drinking has been associated with a decreased risk for CHD. Moderate drinking is defined as two drinks per day for men, one drink per day for women. However, drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure. That can cause heart failure and lead to stroke. Excessive alcohol can increase triglycerides, a type of blood fat associated with high cholesterol levels. It also contributes to certain types of cancer, obesity, and all types of traffic and household accidents. If you don't drink, don't start. Pregnant women should not drink any alcohol. If you are a woman who drinks more than one drink per day or a man who drinks more than two drinks per day, talk with your doctor about getting help to reduce your use of alcohol.