How can I be sure I have CHD?

Evidence That You Have CHD Although you can have coronary heart disease without knowing it, answering yes to any of the following questions is a fair indicator that you may have CHD.

Have you had a heart attack?

Have you experienced chest pain that has been diagnosed as angina?

Have you had heart bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty, sometimes called balloon angioplasty, or a stent?

Have you had angiography - a procedure to take a special X-ray of the heart - that showed blockage of any of your coronary arteries?

It isn't always easy to determine whether you have heart disease. CHD may produce no symptoms before you have a heart attack or even die due to sudden cardiac death. Even if you have warning signs that something is wrong, a number of conditions other than CHD can cause the same symptoms. For instance, chest pain that feels like angina may be heartburn, a pulled muscle, or another problem unrelated to your heart. Only a thorough evaluation by your doctor can lead to the right diagnosis and treatment.

Unfortunately, there is no simple single test for CHD. Your doctor will want to do the following:

identify if you have CHD by examination and testing

if CHD is present, determine its extent and severity

if no CHD appears to be present, determine another cause for your symptoms

Your doctor will have to piece together a picture of what's happening, based on:

your symptoms

your personal and family medical history

a physical exam

diagnostic tests