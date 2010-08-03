How common is CHD?

How many people have CHD? In the United States:

Some type of heart disease affects 1 in 5 people.

Before age 60, 1 in 3 men and 1 in 10 women will develop major heart disease.

More than 1 million people will suffer a heart attack this year - more than 40% of these people will die as a result.

CHD is the most common form of heart disease. It is also the number one cause of death for both men and women in the U.S., killing approximately 500,000 Americans each year. That's about one death every minute, and it accounts for 1 out of every 5 deaths in this country. Worldwide, CHD kills more than 7 million people each year. So you can see why someone who has CHD needs to follow his or her treatment plan exactly. Working with your healthcare team to make healthy choices each day, including taking the right medicines at the right time, can save your life.