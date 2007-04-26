The symptoms of coronary heart disease vary. The two most common and well-known symptoms are angina and heart attack. In some cases, a person may have no symptoms at all.
Men and women often experience different symptoms of coronary heart disease. Men frequently complain of typical signs of angina, including pain or discomfort in the chest or shortness of breath. Women, however, don’t always experience angina in this way. Women may experience pain elsewhere in the body, aside from the chest, or they simply may be nauseous or fatigued.
Angina is one of the most common symptoms of coronary heart disease. To learn what angina is and how to recognize it, see the next page.
