What causes CHD?

CHD, also known as coronary heart disease, is the result of a process known as atherosclerosis. This process causes your heart's arteries to become narrow or blocked over time by deposits of plaque. Plaque is a buildup of materials such as:

fats

cholesterol

fibrin

white blood cells

platelets

cell wastes

calcium

The process that causes this to happen is a slow and complex one. It may actually begin in childhood.

Doctors aren't certain how or why this process starts. Some scientists believe that damage to the inner layer of the artery allows the plaque buildup to begin. Arteries can be damaged by any number of things, including:

cigarette smoking

high blood cholesterol

high blood pressure

high triglycerides

diabetes

heavy alcohol consumption

obesity

possibly by infections