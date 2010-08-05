CHD and My Family's Medical History

Heart disease and other risk factors that contribute to heart disease, such as high blood pressure, often run in families. If any of your close relatives - especially your parents, siblings, or children - has had heart disease, you may be at risk, too. A family history of heart disease is a risk factor you can't change. However, an accurate and complete family history can help your doctor determine your level of risk.

You may not know some important facts about your family's health history, so you may want to ask a close relative to help you with this information.