Do I need to lose weight?

If you are overweight and have high blood pressure, losing weight may be the most effective non-medicine method you can use to decrease your blood pressure. If you are overweight, you will need to take both of the following actions to help you lose excess weight.
- Reduce the number of calories that you eat.
- Increase your level of daily physical activity.
Stay away from over-the-counter medicines used to treat obesity. Many of these medicines contain ingredients that can increase blood pressure. Your doctor can help you develop a weight loss plan that is right for you. Losing as little as 10 pounds can lower your blood pressure and have a positive effect on other heart disease risk factors such as diabetes and high blood cholesterol.
