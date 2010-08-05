Do I need to lose weight?

If you are overweight and have high blood pressure, losing weight may be the most effective non-medicine method you can use to decrease your blood pressure. If you are overweight, you will need to take both of the following actions to help you lose excess weight.

Reduce the number of calories that you eat.

Increase your level of daily physical activity.

Stay away from over-the-counter medicines used to treat obesity. Many of these medicines contain ingredients that can increase blood pressure. Your doctor can help you develop a weight loss plan that is right for you. Losing as little as 10 pounds can lower your blood pressure and have a positive effect on other heart disease risk factors such as diabetes and high blood cholesterol.