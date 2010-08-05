What other risk factors for heart disease could affect my treatment?

Smoking. Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. Smoking also increases your risk for stroke, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease. Everyone knows that it's hard to quit smoking, but doing so is essential to your health. Ask your doctor for help.

High blood cholesterol. If you have high cholesterol you are at greater risk for developing fatty deposits that clog your arteries, called plaque. It also puts you at greater risk for heart attack and stroke. If you have high blood cholesterol see the Cholesterol Center to learn how to lower it.

Age. As you get older, your risk of developing heart disease increases. If you are older than age 60, you are at greater risk for heart disease.

Gender. Women who have gone through menopause and men of all ages are more likely to develop heart disease.

Family history. You have a higher risk of heart disease if your sister or mother had heart disease before age 65. You are also at high risk if your brother or father had heart disease before age 55.

Diabetes. If you have diabetes, you are at increased risk for heart disease. Diabetes can increase the triglycerides and the LDL, known as the bad cholesterol, in your blood. It can also decrease the HDL, known as the good cholesterol. This can increase your risk for atherosclerosis , heart disease, and stroke.

Obesity. If you are overweight, you are at greater risk for heart disease. Being overweight puts you at risk not only for high blood pressure but also for diabetes. These are two of the main risk factors for heart disease. It's not easy to lose weight, but you need to make the effort for your health. Ask your doctor for help.