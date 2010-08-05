What are my heart disease treatment options?

When choosing a treatment, ask your doctor these questions.

What are the potential benefits of this treatment for me?

What are the risks and side effects of this treatment?

How long will I need to be on this treatment?

What will this treatment cost?

What will happen if I don't follow my treatment plan?

Choosing the right treatment for your coronary heart disease depends on how serious your condition is. You can manage your CHD effectively by taking the following actions.

Advertisement

Make healthy improvements on the things you do each day, such as what you eat and how you exercise.

Take your medicine as your doctor has directed.

Some people also consider making intensive changes to their lifestyles, such as the program of Dean Ornish, M.D. His program involves five main areas: stopping smoking, if you smoke; eating a very-low-fat vegetarian diet; exercising aerobically at a moderate intensity on most days; taking steps each day to manage stress; and seeking support from others.

If your CHD is severe, you may also need surgery or another invasive procedure. These actions may be vital to helping improve the flow of blood to your heart.

To find out more about which of these options might be right for you, keep reading or go directly to the following pages:

Are lifestyle changes the right choice for me?

What are the benefits of making intensive lifestyle changes to control my cholesterol?

Are blood pressure medicines right for me?

Is heart surgery or another invasive procedure right for me?

No matter what type of treatment your doctor orders, you need to understand your plan fully. The key to understanding your plan and to making informed choices about your treatment is to ask the right questions.