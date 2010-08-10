What do I need to know about coronary artery bypass surgery?

Possible Benefits and Risks of Coronary Artery Bypass SurgerySome of the benefits that you can get from coronary artery bypass surgery include:

longer life

relief from angina

more energy

less fatigue

increased ability to exercise and be active

less need for medicine to control angina symptoms

Possible risks of coronary artery bypass surgery include:

bleeding that requires additional surgery

blood clots

failure of major organs such as lungs, kidney, or liver

heart attack

infection

stroke

death

Coronary bypass surgery is also known as coronary artery bypass graft surgery. It may also be called CABG for short. You will hear people say these initials as cabbage. This procedure creates bypasses, which are like little detours, around the blocked arteries in your heart.

How can I know if I'm a good candidate for coronary bypass surgery?

Your doctor may recommend CABG if you have any of the following conditions:

blockages that can't be reached by angioplasty

severe blockages in the left main coronary artery

disease in several smaller vessels

angina caused by narrowing of 75% or more in two out of three coronary arteries

no angina, but a positive exercise stress test , thallium test, or cardiac catheterization

severe narrowing of only one coronary artery when there are other reasons to avoid angioplasty

symptoms that have not been relieved by angioplasty or medicine

It's OK to ask your doctor why CABG is recommended in your case.

How can I make an informed decision about coronary artery bypass surgery?

If your doctor recommends CABG, you will need to decide if you should have the operation. To make an informed decision, you should know:

what CABG does

how CABG is done

what you can expect in terms of risk and chances of success

what you can expect after surgery

if there are alternatives to surgery that may work for you

what you should ask your doctor before the surgery