Top 10 Physical Energy Zappers

" " People, like cell phones, need time to recharge. See more stress relief pictures. Ray Laskowitz/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

We expect a lot from our cell phones. Not only do we use them to make and receive calls on the go, but we rely on our cells for texting, accessing e-mail, listening to music, snapping pictures, recording video, playing games -- the list could go on and on. But as amazing as these devices are, they're not invincible. Certain tasks, such as watching a movie or roaming out of network, eat up lots more of your phone's battery than other activities. If you're not careful, you'll end up with a dead phone and no charger.

Our bodies are no different, because we expect a lot from them as well. Each day, we're responsible for different functions, just like our phones. Traveling to the Riviera may be akin to the more glamorous features of a phone. Packing the kids' lunches or taking out the trash, however, are about as exciting as tracking the minutes you've used.

And just like that phone, each activity has the potential to run down your battery and leave you lethargic and lifeless. What are these physical energy zappers that threaten our batteries, our bodies? Let's start the countdown.