When to Call the Doctor: Symptoms of Potentially Dangerous Complications

While the flu is usually uncomplicated and ends within a week, it can be associated with serious-and sometimes fatal complications.

Call your healthcare provider at the first sign of flu if...

Advertisement

you have chronic heart or lung disease

your immune system is suppressed

you have a chronic metabolic disease such as diabetes

your child is receiving long-term aspirin therapy

you are pregnant

you have renal dysfunction

Call your healthcare provider if you develop any of the following symptoms while you have the flu:

severe confusion, seizures, or loss of consciousness

bleeding

ear pain

prolonged headache

irregular heartbeat

a wheezy cough

a cough that brings up thick, green or rust-colored mucus

a cough that brings up blood

difficulty breathing

a high fever that extends beyond 4 or 5 days, or that returns after abating