When to Call the Doctor: Symptoms of Potentially Dangerous Complications

While the flu is usually uncomplicated and ends within a week, it can be associated with serious-and sometimes fatal complications.
Call your healthcare provider at the first sign of flu if...
- you have chronic heart or lung disease
- your immune system is suppressed
- you have a chronic metabolic disease such as diabetes
- your child is receiving long-term aspirin therapy
- you are pregnant
- you have renal dysfunction
Call your healthcare provider if you develop any of the following symptoms while you have the flu:
- severe confusion, seizures, or loss of consciousness
- bleeding
- ear pain
- prolonged headache
- irregular heartbeat
- a wheezy cough
- a cough that brings up thick, green or rust-colored mucus
- a cough that brings up blood
- difficulty breathing
- a high fever that extends beyond 4 or 5 days, or that returns after abating
