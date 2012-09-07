10 Celebrity Deaths: The Final Details

Date of Death: July 20, 1973
Age at Death: 32
Profession: Actor/ Director/ Writer/ Martial Artist
Fatal Details: Complaining of a headache, Lee was given an analgesic (painkiller), Equagesic, which contained both aspirin and a muscle relaxant. After a short nap, Lee did not turn up for dinner. Fellow producer Raymond Chow came to Lee's apartment, but he could not wake him up. A doctor was summoned, who spent 10 minutes attempting to revive Lee before sending him by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. However, Lee was dead by the time he reached the hospital. There was no visible external injury; however, his brain had swollen considerably, from 1,400 to 1,575 grams (a 13 percent increase).
Bruce Lee's iconic status and untimely demise fed many theories about his death, including that he was murdered by a Triad society (Hong Kong gangsters) and that a curse was supposedly placed on him and his family. The curse theory was extended to his son, Brandon Lee. Also an actor, Brandon died, 20 years after his father, in a bizarre accident while filming The Crow at age 28. The film was released after his death and gained cult status, as had his father's last film.