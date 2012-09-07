10 Celebrity Deaths: The Final Details

" " Pop superstar Michael Jackson's death on June 25, 2009 caused what Google termed a "volcanic" increase in Web traffic. Dave Hogan/ Getty Images

Flip through the channels tonight and chances are you'll find a slate of reality TV shows packed with regular Joes and Janes, all trying to become rich and famous. And when a celebrity dies, sometimes it seems the ratings are even higher.

But when the most famous answer the final curtain call, that fame can sometimes turn to legend-- especially if there's a little scandal or intrigue surrounding their death.

Let's go behind the headlines and find out the final autopsy details behind some of the world's biggest-name celebrities. You may be surprised.