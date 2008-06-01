Prevalence of Diabetes by Race and Ethnicity

Non-Hispanic whites:
- 13.1 million, or 8.7% of all non-Hispanic whites aged 20 years or older have diabetes.
Non-Hispanic blacks:
- 3.2 million, or 13.3% of all non-Hispanic blacks aged 20 years or older have diabetes. After adjusting for population age differences, non-Hispanic blacks are 1.8 times as likely to have diabetes as non-Hispanic whites.
Hispanic/Latino Americans:
- After adjusting for population age differences, Mexican Americans, the largest Hispanic/Latino subgroup, are 1.7 times as likely to have diabetes as non-Hispanic whites.
- If the prevalence of diabetes among Mexican Americans was applied to the total Hispanic/Latino population, about 2.5 million (9.5%)Hispanic/Latino Americans aged 20 years or older would have diabetes.
- Sufficient data are not available to derive estimates of the total prevalence of diabetes (both diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes) for other Hispanic/Latino groups.
- However, residents of Puerto Rico are 1.8 times as likely to have diagnosed diabetes as U.S. non-Hispanic whites.
American Indians and Alaska Natives:
- 99,500, or 12.8% of American Indians and Alaska Natives aged 20 years or older who received care from IHS in 2003 had diagnosed diabetes.
- Applying the rate of undiagnosed diabetes in the total U.S. population to the American Indians and Alaska Natives who receive care from IHS gives an estimate of 118,000 (15.1%) American Indians and Alaska Natives aged 20 years or older with diabetes (both diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes).
- After adjusting for population age differences, the total prevalence of diabetes in this group is lowest among Alaska Natives (8.1%) and highest among American Indians in the southern United States (26.7%) and in southern Arizona (27.6%).
- Taking into account population age differences, American Indians and Alaska Natives are 2.2 times as likely to have diabetes as non-Hispanic whites.
Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders:
- The total prevalence of diabetes (both diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes) is not available for Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders.
- However, in Hawaii, Asians, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders aged 20 years or older are more than 2 times as likely to have diagnosed diabetes as whites after adjusting for population age differences.
- Similarly, in California, Asians were 1.5 times as likely to have diagnosed diabetes as non-Hispanic whites.
- Other groups within these populations also have increased risk for diabetes.
*Adapted from National Estimates on Diabetes, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - 2005
