Prevalence of Diabetes by Race and Ethnicity

99,500, or 12.8% of American Indians and Alaska Natives aged 20 years or older who received care from IHS in 2003 had diagnosed diabetes.

Applying the rate of undiagnosed diabetes in the total U.S. population to the American Indians and Alaska Natives who receive care from IHS gives an estimate of 118,000 (15.1%) American Indians and Alaska Natives aged 20 years or older with diabetes (both diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes).

After adjusting for population age differences, the total prevalence of diabetes in this group is lowest among Alaska Natives (8.1%) and highest among American Indians in the southern United States (26.7%) and in southern Arizona (27.6%).