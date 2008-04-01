Most people who have type 2 diabetes are overweight or carry extra pounds around their middle. If this sounds like you, losing weight can help you manage your blood glucose levels. Changing your eating and exercise habits to lose weight can be a big challenge. Sometimes it helps just to know the facts about how to eat a healthy diet and go about exercising. Also, follow these tips for successful weight loss:

Seek the help of a professional.

Don't starve yourself.

Be wary of fad diets.

Examine the emotional issues that led to your weight gain.

Target Weight Loss Based on Body Mass Index (BMI)

If your BMI is 25 or higher, you can decrease your health risks by losing some weight. Losing even 5 to 10 percent can have a significant impact. The amount you need to lose to get your BMI below 25 depends on your height. Here are some examples:

If you are 5'5" and

your BMI is 27, you need to lose 18 pounds to get your BMI below 25

your BMI is 30, you need to lose 36 pounds to get your BMI below 25

If you are 6' and

your BMI is 27, you need to lose 22 pounds to get your BMI below 25

your BMI is 30, you need to lose 44 pounds to get your BMI below 25

Your dietitian can help you determine a healthy goal weight. Then you can make a food plan together that will help you achieve it.

To lose weight, you need to:

follow a diet plan that is approved by your doctor emphasizes vegetables, whole grains and fruits limits sweets and high-fat foods includes moderate amounts of protein includes keeping a food diary

follow an exercise plan that is approved by your doctor has attainable goals includes keeping an exercise diary

Written by Bobbie Hasselbring

Reviewed by Beth Seltzer, MD

Last updated June 2008