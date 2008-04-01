" " A random blood test might be used to track diabetes. See more modern medicine pictures. George Doyle/Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

The random blood glucose test measures the blood glucose level any time of day without regard to drinking or eating. This test is sometimes referred to as a random plasma glucose test, or a casual plasma glucose test.

Test Procedure

A healthcare provider will take a single sample of your blood and send it to a lab to be analyzed.

Test Results

A random blood glucose level of 200 mg/dL (which means 200 miligrams of glucose for each deciliter - or 1/10th liter - of blood) or higher with diabetes symptoms means it's likely you have diabetes. The doctor will confirm the diagnosis with an additional test, often a fasting plasma glucose test, or fasting blood glucose test. Your doctor may confirm all abnormal tests with a second test before diagnosing diabetes.