Taking Care of Your Mouth

Have regular dental checkups. See your dentist at least every six months or more often if your dentist recommends it. If you develop any problems with your teeth or gums, see your dentist immediately. If your dentist notices any problems, get them treated.

Let your dentist know about your diabetes and any problems you may be having with blood glucose control.

Keep your blood glucose within a healthy range. Follow your plan for diet, physical activity and medication. Good blood glucose control is the best protection against dental problems.

Don't smoke. Smoking increases the risk of gum disease. If you smoke, use the strategies outlined in this section to help you quit.

Brush at least twice a day. Brush using a soft-bristle toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Use small circular motions, and avoid hard sawing motions. Gently brush the tongue.

Floss daily. To floss, pull out a piece of dental floss about 18 inches long. Gently pull the floss between the teeth with a sawing motion. Curve the floss around each tooth, scraping from the gum to the top of the tooth. Rinse after flossing.

Use stain tablets. To check how well you're brushing and flossing, use red disclosing tablets available in pharmacies. These show color on plaque left on your teeth after brushing.

Remove and clean dentures daily if you wear them.

Treat your dry mouth. Medications can often cause dry mouth. Let your doctor and your dentist know if your mouth feels dry. You may be able to use a different medication or use artificial saliva to keep your mouth moist. Drink more fluids. You can also try chewing sugar-free gum or sugar-free candy to help keep the saliva flowing.