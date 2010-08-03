How do GERD medications work?

GERD medications can do one or more of the following:

increase the strength and speed of esophageal contractions to move food to your stomach

increase the pressure of your lower esophageal sphincter so it closes properly

decrease stomach acid production

neutralize acid in your stomach

mix with saliva to form a protective barrier on top of stomach acids

increase the strength of stomach contractions to move the contents to your intestines

Several types of medications can be used to treat GERD. Your doctor will recommend the most appropriate one based on the severity of your symptoms and any complications. See What is the specific type of GERD medication I'm taking? to learn more about the specific type you take.