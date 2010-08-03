How do I use GERD medications safely?

Uncomfortable side effects. You can often reduce or eliminate side effects by changing how and when you take your medication or finding an alternative drug.

Trouble remembering to take your medication as prescribed. You need to take your medication at the same time every day. If you have trouble remembering, try pairing when you take it with another daily activity, such as brushing your teeth or taking your vitamins. Small pillboxes divided by days of the week are also helpful.

Embarrassment at having to take medication every day. Be assured that you are not alone. People with other chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma, often have to take medication every day, even several times a day. Rather than feeling self-conscious, find ways to take your medication more privately. Close your office door or take medications in a rest room at work or a bathroom at home.

Inability to take medications on time because of your activity schedule. If you find you're skipping doses because you're on the go or engaging in an activity that doesn't allow you to take your medication as directed, speak with your doctor. He or she may be able to adjust the schedule for you or prescribe a more flexible medication.